The Before And After Images Of This Hoarder's Former House Will Blow You Away

If I've learned anything from my HGTV marathons, it's that flipping houses is hard work.

An expensive issue with the house always comes up, and it can be difficult to create a design that appeals to the most buyers. Redditor nevertrustapigfarmer took on an even more difficult house than usual when he got into the flipping business -- a house that formerly belonged to a hoarder. These before and after pics are absolutely insane!

This is what the kitchen looked like at the start of the project. It was absolutely overflowing with trash.

He didn't even have a pathway through the house that let him stand on solid ground.

The hoarder who lived in this house really loved pizza, so the living room was filled with boxes.

Very few surfaces were visible.

Even the basement was in disrepair.

No one loves to do dishes, but this is out of control.

The first step was to take a coal shovel to the garbage and slowly but surely remove all the trash from the house.

It looked much better already, but that didn't mean the house was complete.

One of the biggest problems he ran into was the ventilation system, which was full of smoke and dog dander.

The bathroom's tiny layout with pipes in the wrong places also posed problems.

It took a long time to get to the subfloor, but he finally did!

After some thought, he actually decided to keep the tub...

Of course, that meant refinishing it and adding new tiles.

As you can tell, the floors needed to be replaced almost everywhere.

For the kitchen and small dining space, nevertrustapigfarmer chose oak.

After a TON of sanding...

This was the beautiful result!

New cabinets and granite countertops made the space look brand-new.

This living room with its huge window letting in natural light is the perfect place to spend an afternoon.

Who would have thought this bathroom would turn out to be so serene?

I don't know about you, but I'm impressed! You can check out pictures of the entire project here. SHARE with others if you think this is a beautiful transformation.