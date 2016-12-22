Ad Blocker Detected

The Before And After Images Of This Hoarder's Former House Will Blow You Away

DECEMBER 22, 2016  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
LIFE
Sarah Gzemski
Sarah Gzemski

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

If I've learned anything from my HGTV marathons, it's that flipping houses is hard work.

An expensive issue with the house always comes up, and it can be difficult to create a design that appeals to the most buyers. Redditor nevertrustapigfarmer took on an even more difficult house than usual when he got into the flipping business -- a house that formerly belonged to a hoarder. These before and after pics are absolutely insane!

This is what the kitchen looked like at the start of the project. It was absolutely overflowing with trash.

Reddit / nevertrustapigfarmer

He didn't even have a pathway through the house that let him stand on solid ground.

Reddit / nevertrustapigfarmer

The hoarder who lived in this house really loved pizza, so the living room was filled with boxes.

Reddit / nevertrustapigfarmer

Very few surfaces were visible.

Reddit / nevertrustapigfarmer

Even the basement was in disrepair.

Reddit / nevertrustapigfarmer

No one loves to do dishes, but this is out of control.

Reddit / nevertrustapigfarmer

The first step was to take a coal shovel to the garbage and slowly but surely remove all the trash from the house.

Reddit / nevertrustapigfarmer

It looked much better already, but that didn't mean the house was complete.

Reddit / nevertrustapigfarmer

One of the biggest problems he ran into was the ventilation system, which was full of smoke and dog dander.

Reddit / nevertrustapigfarmer

The bathroom's tiny layout with pipes in the wrong places also posed problems.

Reddit / nevertrustapigfarmer

It took a long time to get to the subfloor, but he finally did!

Reddit / nevertrustapigfarmer

After some thought, he actually decided to keep the tub...

Reddit / nevertrustapigfarmer

Of course, that meant refinishing it and adding new tiles.

Reddit / nevertrustapigfarmer

As you can tell, the floors needed to be replaced almost everywhere.

Reddit / nevertrustapigfarmer

For the kitchen and small dining space, nevertrustapigfarmer chose oak.

For the kitchen and small dining space, nevertrustapigfarmer chose oak.

Reddit / nevertrustapigfarmer

After a TON of sanding...

Reddit / nevertrustapigfarmer

This was the beautiful result!

Reddit / nevertrustapigfarmer

New cabinets and granite countertops made the space look brand-new.

Reddit / nevertrustapigfarmer

This living room with its huge window letting in natural light is the perfect place to spend an afternoon.

Reddit / nevertrustapigfarmer

Who would have thought this bathroom would turn out to be so serene?

Reddit / nevertrustapigfarmer

I don't know about you, but I'm impressed! You can check out pictures of the entire project here. SHARE with others if you think this is a beautiful transformation.

