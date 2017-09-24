Plenty Of Teachers Decorate Their Classrooms, But What This One Did Is Truly Magical

Many of us grew up reading the "Harry Potter" novels in school, but how amazing would have been if we got to go to Hogwarts ourselves?
That's exactly what the seventh and eighth graders in Kyle Hubler's class in Hillsboro, Oregon, were greeted with when they went back to school this year. Like most other middle school teachers, Hubler decorated his classroom before school started back up, but the Harry Potter fan really outdid himself with a Hogwarts-themed paradise.
In a project that took around 70 hours to complete, Hubler wrote acceptance letters to his students, similar to those the fictional Hogwarts students received before going to school.
He also decorated every inch of his classroom to look like it belongs in the Harry Potter world, including the hallway outside his front door and even his office!
When the students saw, they were amazed. "I heard audible gasps and saw jaws drop to the floor," Hubler told the Huffington Post. "They were scrambling around the room to inspect every little detail and were excitedly showing their peers what they discovered."
"I really love what I do, and I love the students I get to work with. I want them to feel like my class is a place they are excited about going to and to have fun learning," he said. Check out his entire classroom below!
(via Daily Mail)