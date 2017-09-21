Ad Blocker Detected

13 'Hold My Beer' Moments That Are Just Spectacularly Stupid

SEPTEMBER 21, 2017  —  By Sarah Jewel  
LIFE
Sarah Jewel
See more stories..

Sarah Jewel

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

Have you ever heard the phrase 'hold my beer'?

It's one of the most hilarious internet memes, and it usually comes right before an epic fail. It's as if the person involved tells someone around them to hold their beer while they go do something insane, thinking it's going to be awesome. Instead, they strike completely out. If you're into people who think they're too cool for school getting what's coming to them, 'hold my beer' is for you.

Here are 13 of these cringe-worthy moments that'll make you laugh out loud.

1. The hay falling out at the end really makes this one.

How my week is going

Reddit / BunyipPouch

2. If you thought this was going to end well, I have a pile of trash to sell you.

Hold my beer....

Reddit / Ibleedcarrots

3. Not a fail, but totally cringe-worthy.

HMB While I Do Something Awesome.

Reddit / bsurfn2day

