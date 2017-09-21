13 'Hold My Beer' Moments That Are Just Spectacularly Stupid

Have you ever heard the phrase 'hold my beer'?
It's one of the most hilarious internet memes, and it usually comes right before an epic fail. It's as if the person involved tells someone around them to hold their beer while they go do something insane, thinking it's going to be awesome. Instead, they strike completely out. If you're into people who think they're too cool for school getting what's coming to them, 'hold my beer' is for you.
Here are 13 of these cringe-worthy moments that'll make you laugh out loud.
1. The hay falling out at the end really makes this one.
How my week is going
2. If you thought this was going to end well, I have a pile of trash to sell you.
Hold my beer....
3. Not a fail, but totally cringe-worthy.
HMB While I Do Something Awesome.