Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

He's Known For His Crazy Wildlife Stunts But This One Might Just Be The Scariest Yet

JUNE 27, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
OMG

Coyote Peterson from Brave Wilderness has made a name for himself by constantly getting in harm's way in interactions with dangerous animals.

It comes as no surprise to those who are familiar with Peterson that in his latest wildlife video, he attempts to handle a venomous creature without being bitten. However, that doesn't make it any less terrifying to watch, especially for those who have arachnophobia.

In the area surrounding his house, Peterson searched for a black widow and found one underneath a rock. He wanted to test whether she would bite him when held.

In the area surrounding his house, Peterson searched for a black widow and found one underneath a rock. He wanted to test whether she would bite him when held.

YouTube / Brave Wilderness

Being knowledgeable about this particular species, he wasn't concerned that her venom would kill him. Contrary to popular belief, they aren't actually very aggressive towards humans and most people recover from their bites in about a day with treatment.

Being knowledgeable about this particular species, he wasn't concerned that her venom would kill him. Contrary to popular belief, they aren't actually very aggressive towards humans and most people recover from their bites in about a day with treatment.

YouTube / Brave Wilderness

That said, he definitely began to grow nervous as the spider crawled around on his arm.

That said, he definitely began to grow nervous as the spider crawled around on his arm.

YouTube / Brave Wilderness

Their bites may not be as bad as people think...

Their bites may not be as bad as people think...

YouTube / Brave Wilderness

...but they're definitely painful.

...but they're definitely painful.

YouTube / Brave Wilderness

Watch Peterson handling the creature below as he finds out whether he'll be bitten or not. Do NOT try this at home!

video-player-present

I really do think that spiders are amazing creatures, but I'm very happy to admire them from a safe distance. Share this video if watching it made you tense up in fear.

Trending Now

He Thought He'd Laid His Son To Rest. Then He Heard His Voice On The Phone.

Trending Now

This Girl's Heartbreaking Story Was Followed By An Inspiring Performance

Load another article