15 Delicious Holiday Meals And Treats You Can Make With All Of Those Leftovers

DECEMBER 27, 2017  —  By Sarah Jewel  
CULTURE
Sarah Jewel
Sarah Jewel

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

If I'm being totally honest, the best part of the holiday season is all of the food.

I dream all year about going home to my grandmother's cooking and gaining approximately one billion pounds as I chow down on my favorite holiday treats. And food really is the gift that keeps on giving, because there are always so many leftovers to keep enjoying in the days (and weeks) afterward. But it can get boring to eat the same thing over and over again, so here are 15 awesome recipes that use your holiday leftovers to their fullest potential.

1. I love a good pie for dessert, but this savory Christmas Leftover Pie would absolutely hit the spot.

I love a good pie for dessert, but this savory <a href="http://paulhollywood.com/recipes/christmas-leftover-pie/" target="_blank">Christmas Leftover Pie</a> would absolutely hit the spot.

Paul Hollywood

2. That holiday meal can also become an incredible leftover casserole for later on in the week.

That holiday meal can also become an incredible <a href="https://cutefetti.com/2014/12/holiday-leftovers-creamy-turkey-casserole.html?crlt.pid=camp.4X51jmS9dnUn" target="_blank">leftover casserole</a> for later on in the week.

Cutefetti

3. Okay, sign me up immediately for ham and cranberry sandwiches.

Okay, sign me up immediately for <a href="https://www.nutmegnanny.com/ham-cheddar-cranberry-melt/" target="_blank">ham and cranberry sandwiches</a>.

Nutmeg Nanny

4. Leftover turkey can turn into mouthwatering carnitas with just a little effort.

Leftover turkey can turn into <a href="http://www.seriouseats.com/2015/11/how-to-transform-leftover-thanksgiving-turkey-into-carnitas.html?utm_source=pin&amp;utm_medium=thanksgiving&amp;utm_campaign=nov16" target="_blank">mouthwatering carnitas</a> with just a little effort.

Serious Eats

5. Add some ham to your mac and cheese if you've just fully committed to finishing out your year with carbs. (I know I have!)

Add some ham to your <a href="http://www.thebrooklyncook.com/leftover-ham-mac-and-cheese/" target="_blank">mac and cheese</a> if you've just fully committed to finishing out your year with carbs. (I know I have!)

The Brooklyn Cook

6. Turkey vegetable soup might be just the thing you need to warm up as it gets colder and colder outside.

<a href="https://www.thebewitchinkitchen.com/turkey-vegetable-healing-soup/" target="_blank">Turkey vegetable soup</a> might be just the thing you need to warm up as it gets colder and colder outside.

The Bewitchin Kitchen

7. Roll right on up to try these Boxing Day leftovers featuring turkey sausage.

Roll right on up to try these Boxing Day leftovers featuring <a href="http://www.greatbritishchefs.com/recipes/turkey-sausage-rolls-recipe" target="_blank">turkey sausage</a>.

Great British Chefs

8. Not sick of cookies yet? Try out one more recipe: Christmas Mincemeat Cookies.

Not sick of cookies yet? Try out one more recipe: <a href="http://www.grubbylittlefaces.com/mincemeat-cookies-recipe/" target="_blank">Christmas Mincemeat Cookies</a>.

Grubby Little Faces

9. If you had trouble getting the kids to eat their Brussels sprouts with dinner, try it out on them again in the morning with this sweet potato and sprout hash.

If you had trouble getting the kids to eat their Brussels sprouts with dinner, try it out on them again in the morning with this <a href="https://www.bbcgoodfood.com/recipes/sweet-potato-sprout-hash-poached-eggs" target="_blank">sweet potato and sprout hash</a>.

Good Food

10. Did someone say stuffing cups? YUM!

Did someone say <a href="https://www.justataste.com/thanksgiving-leftover-turkey-stuffing-muffins-recipe/" target="_blank">stuffing cups</a>? YUM!

Just A Taste

11. There's no better way to get a jump on your New Year's resolutions like eating a turkey salad.

There's no better way to get a jump on your New Year's resolutions like eating a <a href="https://www.jamieoliver.com/recipes/turkey-recipes/turkey-salad-warm-clementine-dressing/" target="_blank">turkey salad.</a>

Jamie Oliver

12. Try something new by making your own turkey Thai curry rather than ordering out for dinner.

Try something new by making your own <a href="https://www.simplystacie.net/2015/12/turkey-thai-curry/" target="_blank">turkey Thai curry</a> rather than ordering out for dinner.

Simply Stacie

13. When in doubt, throw it all into a quesadilla.

When in doubt, throw it all into a <a href="https://www.thecookierookie.com/thanksgiving-leftovers-quesadilla/" target="_blank">quesadilla</a>.

The Cookie Rookie

14. Or you could throw it all into a quiche. Anywhere you throw it, it's gonna be delicious.

Or you could throw it all into a <a href="http://ameliafreer.com/turkey-carrot-parsnip-quiche" target="_blank">quiche</a>. Anywhere you throw it, it's gonna be delicious.

Amelia Freer

15. Finally, who doesn't love pizza? Fat Head Pizza is low carb and high deliciousness.

Finally, who doesn't love pizza? <a href="https://www.ditchthecarbs.com/fat-head-pizza/" target="_blank">Fat Head Pizza</a> is low carb and high deliciousness.

Ditch the Carbs

Don't get me wrong, I'm going to enjoy my Christmas dinner, but now I almost can't wait to get to the leftovers! Are you going to try any of these delicious eats? Let us know in the comments which ones you're excited for.

