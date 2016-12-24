Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Magician Shares The Tricks Of His Trade And I'm STILL Amazed

DECEMBER 24, 2016  —  By Corinne Sanders
ENTERTAINMENT

Even as an adult, watching magic tricks always leaves me scratching my head.

Though I know there's an explanation for all of them, I hardly ever figure them out on my own -- and I'm positive that I'd never be able to pull them off, either. It takes a lot of dexterity to fool a crowd of curious onlookers, and I just don't have it. That's why this magician's tricks are still pretty astounding to me even after his secrets are revealed.

If you're looking for a cool way to impress your friends and family during the holidays, here are four magic tricks you have to try out.

video-player-present

Read More: He Starts With A Deck Of Cards, But His Last Trick Is Particularly Unsettling

Get ready to make a whole lot of jaws drop this holiday season! Share this with others so they can try these tricks for themselves.

Giphy

Trending Now

Magician Shares The Tricks Of His Trade And I'm STILL Amazed

Trending Now

Her Passionate Performance Of 'O Holy Night' On The Metro Will Give You Goosebumps

Load another article