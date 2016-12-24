I'll be the first to admit that I've had some pretty epic Pinterest fails over the years. When I'm scrolling through pins I often think, "I could do that!" As it turns out, I often can't even come close.

Luckily, I'm not alone. When these 13 parents tried to get their babies to help them recreate holiday photos they saw on Pinterest, what they ended up with was a little...different. Although they didn't snap the perfect Instagram pic that they were looking for, they did make some hilarious memories!

1. No, twins! Those are props, not food!

2. I can hardly photograph one son, much less two of them.

3. "Mother, I am simply exhausted. Raising my right foot would take the last of my strength."

4. Expectation and reality are two very different things.

5. Honestly, I feel the same way about parents who let their babies chew on electric wires.

6. This mom was so close to the perfect shot!

7. Photos like these are best left to professionals.

8. No one likes to have soap in their mouth, even for a photo shoot!

9. This kid's face says it all. You know, though, I'd feel the same way about being in a bowl full of ornaments.

10. Not all of us can handle the pressure of being a reindeer.

11. Poor little man. At least they tried!

12. Fur babies have some epic failures, too! Whatever was supposed to happen here, this isn't it.

13. In my opinion, all of these parents nailed it! A+ for effort, am I right?

13. In my opinion, all of these parents nailed it! A+ for effort, am I right?