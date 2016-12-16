It won't be long until we are all surrounded by friends and family for the holidays -- but first, we have to reach our destinations!

Travel is stressful any time of year, but during the holidays, that stress is magnified tenfold by crowded airports, congested highways, and armfuls of gifts. Luckily, with these simple tips from Household Hacker, you can get where you're going without losing your mind (or luggage) in the process.

From making sure you can always find an Uber to getting past airport security without a fuss, these hacks are tricks you need to add to your en-route arsenal.

video-player-present

Suddenly, I'm dreading my flight home a lot less! Be sure to share these helpful tips with any friends or family who are traveling this holiday season. (They'll thank you later.)