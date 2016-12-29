Ad Blocker Detected

His Hilarious Rant About Having College Kids Home For The Holidays Is So Relatable

DECEMBER 29, 2016  —  By Matthew Derrick  
Matthew Derrick
When your son or daughter leaves the nest for college, things can get pretty emotional.

After the initial separation period, many parents can't wait to pick up their kids from school and bring them home for the holidays. They reminisce about all the fun and family time they'll share together and in their minds they think everything will be like the good ol' days. Unfortunately, as one dad points out, quality time with your college student isn't exactly like it used to be.

In his hilarious Facebook video, Dan Howard passive-aggressively recaps the first five days of having his daughter home from college. He basically jokes that he can't get rid of his kiddo fast enough.

I don't remember giving my parents this much grief when I came home from school.

