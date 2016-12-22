Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Someone Has Been Living In This Guy's Home When He's At Work And Everything Is NOT OKAY

DECEMBER 22, 2016  —  By Corinne Sanders
OMG

When Imgur user got a new technical support job in October and began working graveyard shifts, he knew it would take time to adjust to his new sleeping schedule.

He was set to work from 1 a.m. to 12 p.m., so he had a difficult time getting used to going to bed in the afternoon and waking up around midnight. What he wasn't' expecting, however, was a creepy stranger making himself at home in his apartment while he was at work.

Not long after starting the job, Ashontez began noticing things that were out of place when he came home or after he woke up. Lights had been left on, doors were unlocked, and food went missing from his refrigerator.

He chalked it up to either not remembering doing these things himself or his cats getting into trouble at first, but it kept happening even when they weren't there anymore.

He chalked it up to either not remembering doing these things himself or his cats getting into trouble at first, but it kept happening even when they weren't there anymore.

Imgur / Ashontez

Things got much worse in December when he saw a $3,000 charge on his credit card account. He had no idea how this could have happened, because he always had the card with him. As he was working from home around 3 a.m. that night, he heard someone trying to unlock his door. Luckily, whoever it was couldn't get in because the deadbolt was engaged and ran off. He changed the locks shortly after and notified the police, but they didn't find anything.

Everything came to a head when he decided it was time to pull out the Christmas tree and decorations from his storage closet and set them up.

Everything came to a head when he decided it was time to pull out the Christmas tree and decorations from his storage closet and set them up.

Imgur / Ashontez

After taking the tree out, he saw a small, black bag that definitely didn't belong to him. Inside were clothes, shoes, toiletries, sunglasses, and a notebook.

After taking the tree out, he saw a small, black bag that definitely didn't belong to him. Inside were clothes, shoes, toiletries, sunglasses, and a notebook.

Imgur / Ashontez

Read More: This Unfortunate Guy Was On A Dead-End Road When He Filmed Something Chilling

What horrified him the most was what the notebook contained.

What horrified him the most was what the notebook contained.

Imgur / Ashontez

It was full of notes about his personal information, including when he left and came back from work, the door they probably first broke in through, and even his credit card number. That's when he realized that not only had a stranger been living in his apartment while he was at work, but they were stalking him as well.

It was full of notes about his personal information, including when he left and came back from work, the door they probably first broke in through, and even his credit card number. That's when he realized that not only had a stranger been living in his apartment while he was at work, but they were stalking him as well.

Imgur / Ashontez

(via Imgur)

He knew the man must have been there while he was asleep, too, because he also wrote that Ashontez was a "heavy sleeper." It also explains how this person got his credit card number and the key to his apartment to make a copy.

The stalker hasn't been back since, and the police are still investigating the situation. If I was him, I'd definitely move out of there -- seriously, how creepy would it be to have a stranger watch you while you sleep?

SHARE with your loved ones to remind them to always be on the lookout for home invaders.

Trending Now

Ungrateful Teen Berates Her Loved One After Missing An Apple Store Appointment

Trending Now

This Sad Story Is Proof That You Can Never Be Too Careful When Hiring A Pet-Sitter

This Mom Has Absolutely No Memory Of Giving Birth To Her Daughter

Rainbow Cauliflower Will Be The Most Delicious (And Pretty) Dish At Your Holiday Dinner

18 Foods, Drinks, And Meds To Avoid While Breastfeeding

Load another article