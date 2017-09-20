Ad Blocker Detected

She Was Going To Dinner With The Family. Then She Turned The Corner And Saw This.

SEPTEMBER 20, 2017  —  By Sarah Jewel  
Sarah Jewel
One of the best things about having devices in our pockets all the time is the ability to capture special moments.

There's a whole genre of videos now that features service members returning home from their deployments and surprising their friends, family members, and even pets. I've got to tell you, I watch them every single time. These videos remind us of just how precious life is and the sacrifice families of military members make worrying about them while they're away.

One grandmother was recently on her way to dinner at a restaurant when she turned the corner and got the best surprise ever.

Her grandson was home at last, and she handled it in the most grandma way. Aww!

They're so sweet together. Here's to many more years of hugs!

