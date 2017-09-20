She Was Going To Dinner With The Family. Then She Turned The Corner And Saw This.

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

One of the best things about having devices in our pockets all the time is the ability to capture special moments.

There's a whole genre of videos now that features service members returning home from their deployments and surprising their friends, family members, and even pets. I've got to tell you, I watch them every single time. These videos remind us of just how precious life is and the sacrifice families of military members make worrying about them while they're away.

One grandmother was recently on her way to dinner at a restaurant when she turned the corner and got the best surprise ever.

Her grandson was home at last, and she handled it in the most grandma way. Aww!

They're so sweet together. Here's to many more years of hugs!