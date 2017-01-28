Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Homeless Man Gives Up Everything For Two Strangers Who Pay Him Back In The Best Way

JANUARY 28, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
LIFE
Sarah Gzemski
See more stories..

Sarah Gzemski

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

We should all incorporate a little more kindness into our daily lives.

It doesn't take a whole lot to make someone's day better, and it doesn't cost anything to give out a smile or a word of encouragement to someone in need. I'm always in awe of the people who go above and beyond with their efforts to help others, and one homeless man did just that when he saw a couple shivering in the cold.

Charlotte Eillis and Taylor Waldon missed their last train and had to stand out in the freezing cold for four hours.

Charlotte Eillis and Taylor Waldon missed their last train and had to stand out in the freezing cold for four hours.

Facebook / Taylor Waldon

Read More: This Dog Was Hit By A Car And Spent Hours Waiting For Help, But Look At Her Now!

A homeless man named Joey came up to them and insisted on giving them a duvet and a coat. "Take this, it’s cold today, and you’ve long to wait," Joey told the couple.

A homeless man named Joey came up to them and insisted on giving them a duvet and a coat. "Take this, it&rsquo;s cold today, and you&rsquo;ve long to wait," Joey told the couple.

Facebook / Charlotte Ellis

When they were finally able to catch a ride, Charlotte insisted that Joey come with them to shower and eat. They became good friends, and Charlotte posted about the experience to Facebook.

When they were finally able to catch a ride, Charlotte insisted that Joey come with them to shower and eat. They became good friends, and Charlotte posted about the experience to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/charlotte.ellis.146/posts/10154066079287461" target="_blank">Facebook</a>.

Facebook / Taylor Waldon

Charlotte wrote in response to the people who think she's crazy, "People are quick to jump to assumptions. All he needed was a little faith put in him. You shouldn’t think other people are bad only because they are out on the streets. They’re just like you and me."

Charlotte wrote in response to the people who think she's crazy, "People are quick to jump to assumptions. All he needed was a little faith put in him. You shouldn&rsquo;t think other people are bad only because they are out on the streets. They&rsquo;re just like you and me."

Facebook / Charlotte Ellis

(via BrightSide)

Read More: On The Outside, She Looked Happy -- But Inside, She Battled Postpartum Depression

Charlotte and Taylor have even helped Joey find a job and he's well on his way to being able to support himself financially. SHARE this story of kindness to turn around anyone's day!

Trending Now

The Doomsday Clock Has Officially Been Moved Up -- And It's Not Looking Good

Trending Now

This Movement Encouraged Sex With Children -- And It's Still Alive And Well
Submit Content

Load another article