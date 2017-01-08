She Accidentally Gave Her Ring To A Homeless Man, Then She Asked For It Back

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Giving your spare change to a homeless person on the street is one of the simplest acts of kindness you can perform.

Such selflessness can make the day of a total stranger, and it usually leaves you feeling pretty good, too. But for Sarah Darling, her gift to a homeless man in Kansas City almost cost her her engagement ring. While emptying her change purse into Billy Ray Harris’ cup, she accidentally gave the man her engagement ring.



After Harris discovered the ring, he considered selling it, but instead decided to keep it in case Darling returned for it. Two days later, that's exactly what she did, and she was overjoyed to be reunited with her beloved belonging.

After getting her ring back, Darling and her now-husband set up an online fundraising campaign for Harris. In no time at all, over $200,000 was raised for the man. He is no longer homeless and has reunited with his family.

