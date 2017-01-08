Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

She Accidentally Gave Her Ring To A Homeless Man, Then She Asked For It Back

JANUARY 8, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE
Matthew Derrick
See more stories..

Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Giving your spare change to a homeless person on the street is one of the simplest acts of kindness you can perform.

Such selflessness can make the day of a total stranger, and it usually leaves you feeling pretty good, too. But for Sarah Darling, her gift to a homeless man in Kansas City almost cost her her engagement ring. While emptying her change purse into Billy Ray Harris’ cup, she accidentally gave the man her engagement ring.

After Harris discovered the ring, he considered selling it, but instead decided to keep it in case Darling returned for it. Two days later, that's exactly what she did, and she was overjoyed to be reunited with her beloved belonging.

To learn more about Darling's accidental gift, watch the video below.

video-player-present

After getting her ring back, Darling and her now-husband set up an online fundraising campaign for Harris. In no time at all, over $200,000 was raised for the man. He is no longer homeless and has reunited with his family.

Read More: This Homeless Man Just Wants To Make People Happy, But It's His Turn Now

(via LittleThings)

If this heartwarming story brought a smile to your face, be sure to share it with your loved ones. I guarantee that it'll make their day.

Trending Now

24 Pets That Cannot Be Trusted With Toilet Paper

Trending Now

This Man's Grave Is Surrounded By Chains For A Very Bizarre Reason

Load another article