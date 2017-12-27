A Busker Handed A Homeless Man His Mic. The Music They Made Together Is Stunning

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

For street musicians, called buskers, the days can be hit or miss.

When it's cold outside, one can wonder why they're even doing this and why they love the culture around street performances so much. Still, we've all got to pay the bills, and the tips can be what keeps people coming out to perform.

A busker named Jonny Walker had seen a homeless man named Bernard Davey around quite a bit. He was in a wheelchair, and he paid attention to his performances. Still, no one could have guessed what happened when Walker handed over the mic.

Walker and Davey belt out an incredibly beautiful rendition of "Summertime" together, and fortunately it was all caught on video. Watch below.

This beautiful encounter happened on New Year's Eve two years ago. Here's hoping some magic happens for you this New Year!