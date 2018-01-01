Pup Rescued From Hong Kong Puppy Mill Gets Precious New Lease On Life

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

When it comes to welcoming a new dog into your home, you've probably heard the advice: adopt, don't shop.

While there are reputable breeders out there that can be found with a little bit of research, the purebred puppy business is plagued by neglectful owners and puppy mills. Puppy mills are created with one goal in mind: having as many puppies as possible to make money. This can lead to overcrowding, overbreeding, medical issues, and much, much more. It's a terrible situation for moms and pups alike.

One little dog started her life off in a puppy mill, but the life she's found outside of it is totally delightful.

Roo is a Yorkie Poo, or a mix between a Yorkshire Terrier and a Poodle. She was found in a puppy mill in Hong Kong, where she was expected to birth litters of puppies.

Fortunately she was saved before things got that far. Her rescuers welcomed her into the home, but things didn't start out easy.

Her left ear was infected, which was probably the result of a tag being attached to it. Ultimately, the vet had to cut off her ear.

She's also missing some teeth, but that just contributes to a look that's all her own.

Roo loves to travel with her new dad to all kinds of locations, and she loves adventure.

You can always catch the extremely photogenic Roo on Instagram to keep up with her busy life.

It's crazy to think that things could have been so different for this pooch. Thankfully, she's having the time of her life with a loving family that even includes a canine BFF.

Live your best life, Roo!

Awww, she's too sweet. Puppy mills are a global problem, so no matter where you're living, find out the local laws and pressure your representatives in local, state, and federal governments. Outlawing practices that promote animal cruelty will ensure dogs like Roo always feel loved.