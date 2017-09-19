Ad Blocker Detected

Shoppers Loved Seeing This Kitty. When He Died, They Honored Him In The Sweetest Way

SEPTEMBER 19, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

Shopping has always been a treat for those who buy their groceries at Morrisons supermarket in Flintshire, Wales.

That's because until recently, they got to see the store's cute, furry mascot whenever they came in. Before he passed away earlier this year, Brutus the tabby cat would walk from his home to Morrisons every day and hang out in the store, where his warm presence was more than welcome.

He was adored by everyone he met there, which is why his death was so difficult for customers and employees alike.

Facebook / Brutus "The Morrisons Cat"

He must have loved them just as much, though -- he spent a huge portion of his life there greeting everyone who passed by...

Facebook / Sharon Edwards

...and enjoying pets and rubs from anyone who'd give them.

Facebook / Laura Kelter‎

To honor Brutus' memory after he died, shoppers collected donations and raised thousands of dollars to build a bronze statue of the sweet feline.

Facebook / Brutus "The Morrisons Cat"

Now they'll always have a piece of their favorite supermarket cat.

Facebook / Brutus "The Morrisons Cat"

“Everyone loved our unofficial little store greeter and we couldn’t be happier to be unveiling a statue which will celebrate his life and keep his memory alive,” said Christine Joy, the store's manager.

Facebook / Mary Saifelden‎

Rest in peace, Brutus. You were loved by so many people. You can find more adorable photos and videos of Morrisons' beloved kitty on Facebook.

