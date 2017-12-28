Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

The Most Wonderful Time Of Year Was Awful For These Dogs Until Heroes Stepped In

DECEMBER 28, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

Most of us spend Christmas relaxing and enjoying the company of our loved ones. The people who make up this animal rescue organization, on the other hand, spent their holiday season saving lives.

Hope For Paws in Los Angeles, California, is known for rescuing stray and injured animals, tirelessly working to give them a second chance at life. Rescues like the ones they pull off are hardly ever easy or convenient, but these kindhearted heroes still do it. That's because they're dedicated to helping homeless pets find forever homes and live the best lives they can, as demonstrated by the two heartwarming stories below.

Back in November, Hope For Paws volunteers received a call about Gershwin, a dog who'd been hanging around a gas station for two months. They realized pretty quickly that he was afraid of men, so Loreta Frankonyte jumped in and began coaxing the dog toward her with food.

Back in November, Hope For Paws volunteers received a call about Gershwin, a dog who'd been hanging around a gas station for two months. They realized pretty quickly that he was afraid of men, so Loreta Frankonyte jumped in and began coaxing the dog toward her with food.

YouTube / Hope For Paws - Official Rescue Channel

But he was wary of her as well, jerking back as she reached for him. That's when she decided to take a risk on the big guy.

But he was wary of her as well, jerking back as she reached for him. That's when she decided to take a risk on the big guy.

YouTube / Hope For Paws - Official Rescue Channel

Ever so gently, she reached for him. When she finally nabbed him, though, the 110-pound dog dragged her like a rag doll.

Ever so gently, she reached for him. When she finally nabbed him, though, the 110-pound dog dragged her like a rag doll.

YouTube / Hope For Paws - Official Rescue Channel

Watch Frankonyte's brave move below, and prepare for your heart to swell when you see how much progress Gershwin's made in trusting people!

video-player-present

Fast forward to a few days before Christmas, when the organization received another call about two dogs, a father and son, who were living on the streets. When volunteers arrived, it wasn't too difficult for them to gain Speedy the puppy's trust.

Fast forward to a few days before Christmas, when the organization received another call about two dogs, a father and son, who were living on the streets. When volunteers arrived, it wasn't too difficult for them to gain Speedy the puppy's trust.

YouTube / Hope For Paws - Official Rescue Channel

His dad, Sylvester, was another story. In fact, he was shaking in terror when they approached him. But he must have known they were trying to help, because he didn't fight it when Frankonyte, who'd also joined in on this rescue, picked him up.

His dad, Sylvester, was another story. In fact, he was shaking in terror when they approached him. But he must have known they were trying to help, because he didn't fight it when Frankonyte, who'd also joined in on this rescue, picked him up.

YouTube / Hope For Paws - Official Rescue Channel

After being taken to an animal hospital, Sylvester received a much-needed shave. Both of these handsome boys got a nice bath as well.

After being taken to an animal hospital, Sylvester received a much-needed shave. Both of these handsome boys got a nice bath as well.

YouTube / Hope For Paws - Official Rescue Channel

During that first encounter with the volunteers, Sylvester was terrified. But it's hard to believe how happy he is when he sees people now!

video-player-present

On behalf of everyone whose cheeks are wet with tears right now, thank you, Hope For Paws, for all the amazing work you do. Here's hoping all of these sweet dogs find their forever homes soon. You can help this organization save more lives by donating here.

Trending Now

He Didn't Just Stack A Bunch Of Rafts To Move Them. Watch What He Does In The Water.

Trending Now

This Teenager Was Sent Flying After He Pissed Off The Wrong Elephant

Does Your Birth Month Affect Your Life? One Study Found This May Be The Case

Instagram's 'Hugging Dog' And Her Dad Lose Everything In Christmas Day Fire

So Many WTF Moments Happened In 2017. Here Are 15 Of Our Favorites

Load another article