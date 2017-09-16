It Looks Like He's Just Staring, But Watch What Happens When He Opens His Mouth

Remember that childhood story about the old lady that swallowed a fly? Well this must be her crazy half-brother.
I know people often say that accidentally swallowing a bug or two is really no big deal. If anything it’s extra protein in your diet, but it's still pretty gross if you're from our neck of the woods here in the States. This guy's buggy encounter, however, was no accident.
At first it seems like the man is just serving face for the cameras.
But in a matter of seconds there’s a strange buzzing noise coming from the man’s mouth.
As the disgusting scene plays out it becomes quite clear that he willingly allowed a Japanese hornet to fly in and out of his mouth.
Yeah, I'm just over here gagging. So nasty.