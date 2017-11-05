Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

15 Great Quotes From History's Most Horrible People...So Inspirational

NOVEMBER 5, 2017
CULTURE

If you've ever spent any time on Pinterest or Instagram, you know that inspirational quotes are all the rage these days.

Typically, these quotes come from the greats, like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Abraham Lincoln. What's more uplifting than hearing the words of amazing leaders throughout history? They've helped change our world for the better, so it makes sense that their messages would be full of wisdom and that they'd have a good influence on our lives.

However, it may disturb you to learn that even the bad guys -- I'm talking really, really bad -- have come up with some pretty inspiring ideas. As evidence, please enjoy the following statements by some of the world's most terrible people -- mass murderers and serial killers included.

1. "Words build bridges into unexplored regions." -- Adolf Hitler

"Words build bridges into unexplored regions." -- Adolf Hitler

Wikipedia

2. "He who stops being better stops being good." -- Oliver Cromwell

"He who stops being better stops being good." -- Oliver Cromwell

Wikipedia

3. "The real strong have no need to prove it to the phonies." -- Charles Manson

"The real strong have no need to prove it to the phonies." -- Charles Manson

Wikipedia

4. "I believe in one thing only, the power of human will." -- Joseph Stalin

"I believe in one thing only, the power of human will." -- Joseph Stalin

Wikipedia

5. "A man’s gotta make at least one bet a day, else he could be walking around lucky and never know it." -- Jim Jones

"A man’s gotta make at least one bet a day, else he could be walking around lucky and never know it." -- Jim Jones

Wikipedia

6. "Countless millions who have walked this earth before us have gone through this, so this is just an experience we all share." -- Ted Bundy

"Countless millions who have walked this earth before us have gone through this, so this is just an experience we all share." -- Ted Bundy

Wikipedia

7. "Better to live a day as a lion than 100 years as a sheep." -- Benito Mussolini

"Better to live a day as a lion than 100 years as a sheep." -- Benito Mussolini

Wikipedia

8. "Equality means nothing unless incorporated into the institutions." -- Slobodan Milošević

"Equality means nothing unless incorporated into the institutions." -- Slobodan Milošević <em></em>

Wikipedia

9. "Peace secured by slavish submission is not peace." -- Kim Il-sung

"Peace secured by slavish submission is not peace." -- Kim Il-sung

Wikipedia

10. "I have sworn to only live free. Even if I find bitter the taste of death, I don't want to die humiliated or deceived." -- Osama bin Laden

"I have sworn to only live free. Even if I find bitter the taste of death, I don't want to die humiliated or deceived." -- Osama bin Laden

Wikimedia Commons

11. "An action committed in anger is an action doomed to failure." -- Genghis Khan

"An action committed in anger is an action doomed to failure." -- Genghis Khan

Wikipedia

12. "If we knew the meaning of everything that was happening to us, there would be no meaning." -- Idi Amin

"If we knew the meaning of everything that was happening to us, there would be no meaning." -- Idi Amin

Wikipedia

13. "Faith moves mountains, but only knowledge moves them to the right place." -- Joseph Goebbels

"Faith moves mountains, but only knowledge moves them to the right place." -- Joseph Goebbels

Wikipedia

14. "Women hold up half the sky." -- Mao Zedong

"Women hold up half the sky." -- Mao Zedong

Wikimedia Commons

15. "My honor is my loyalty." -- Heinrich Himmler

"My honor is my loyalty." -- Heinrich Himmler

Wikimedia Commons

(via eBaum's World)

Feeling inspired yet? I know I am! That being said, it's probably best not to act on the advice of these people, even if it sounds good at first.

Trending Now

This Pup Would Have Died On The Side Of The Road If Animal Care Workers Hadn't Come

Trending Now

Funny Baby Gets Mom Out Of The Way So She Can Hold Hands With Dad

Professional Rafter Tries Out A Mega Raft On Class Four Rapids

If Everyone Cared For Animals Like These Vets Do, The World Would Be A Better Place

Dementia Affects His Memory, But He Still Knows The Words To His Favorite Songs

10 Families Tell It Like It Is...What It's Like To Raise Kids As Older Parents

Breeders Have Genetically Modified Dogs For Years, But Take A Look At Their Latest Designer Animal

He's Testifying Before Congress About How He Can Help Find The Cure For Alzheimer's

Dancing With The Dead Could Actually Be Putting The People Of Madagascar At Risk

What Happened To This Little Boy Will Make You Reconsider Going To Trampoline Parks

This Girl's Heartbreaking Story Was Followed By An Inspiring Performance

A Future Without Coffee? It's Definitely Possible Thanks To Global Warming.

All Kinds Of Things Get Mailed, But They Were Stunned When They Saw This Package

This Professor Had The Perfect Response To A Young Mom Who Skipped Class

When This Baby Had To Get Shots, His Hilariously Empathetic Dad Lost It

Load another article