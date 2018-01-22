Ad Blocker Detected

27 Funny And Awful Toy Designs That'll Have You Laughing All Afternoon

JANUARY 22, 2018  
ENTERTAINMENT
Matt Davidson
Matt Davidson

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

As any parent will tell you, if you're shopping with your kids, chances are you'll be spending an overabundance of time going up and down the toy aisles.

So with all your experience examining toys and trying to tell your children no without causing a mid-store meltdown, you've probably caught on to some pretty hilarious toy designs and unbelievable packaging. It's amazing how much focus goes into the marketing of some of the world's biggest toys, that they seem to overlook the most obvious design flaws. But perhaps if they did notice their inappropriate mistakes, we wouldn't be able to make hilarious lists such as this one.

Here are 27 hilarious toy designs that will leave you shaking your head in disbelief.

1. Is Wonder Woman alright? No she's half left!

Reddit / Swiss_Cheese9797

Reddit / Swiss_Cheese9797

2. These may be marketed to kids, but I'm willing to bet their parents are sneaking these into the bedroom.

Reddit / bottleleg

Reddit / bottleleg

3. That can't be comfortable!

Reddit / Krzyszu

Reddit / Krzyszu

4. This balloon gets excited a little too easily.

Reddit / ViolentThespian

Reddit / ViolentThespian

5. Something tells me this chef wasn't cooking dinner in his kitchen.

Reddit / HufflepuffHomey

Reddit / HufflepuffHomey

6. I wasn't aware Austria was the land of Kangaroos and deserts.

7. Minnie after dark is absolutely terrifying.

Reddit / Brilliant999

Reddit / Brilliant999

8. It's always best to double check your work before misspelling the name of the most popular animated family on television.

Reddit / A1an_Partr1dg3

Reddit / A1an_Partr1dg3

9. Smother Me Elmo is coming soon to a store near you!

Reddit / fredrick99

Reddit / fredrick99

10. How dare they do Pooh bear like this?

Reddit / jamesbitch

Reddit / jamesbitch

11. This Pooh is even more horrifying than the last one.

Reddit / pheromonekvlt

Reddit / pheromonekvlt

12. Interesting indeed!

Reddit / itchfix

Reddit / itchfix

13. Even Buzz Lightyear gets excited sometimes.

14. When the queen of hearts gets demoted to the clubs.

Reddit / PingPongPresident

Reddit / PingPongPresident

15. What baby has this much body hair?

Reddit / sobeach

Reddit / sobeach

16. That's a funny looking plane.

Reddit / AshVasquez

Reddit / AshVasquez

17. How many ducks do you know with four feet?

Reddit / Brillito

Reddit / Brillito

18. Look how strong the drugs were in the prehistoric age.

Reddit / TittySprinkles44

Reddit / TittySprinkles44

19. That can't be healthy!

Reddit / aMpeX

Reddit / aMpeX

20. This gives a whole new meaning to telling someone they're "all legs."

Reddit / vilapon

Reddit / vilapon

21. What are these tv shows teaching our kids?

Reddit / rabidJaql

Reddit / rabidJaql

22. As a horse, I guess you have to eat a small child in order to grow a tail.

Reddit / mgnthng

Reddit / mgnthng

23. Seriously, who thinks of these things?

Reddit / bexeldaher

Reddit / bexeldaher

24. Batman and Robin have a firm grip on this whole crime fighting thing.

Reddit / TauBone

Reddit / TauBone

25. When the toy packaging is a little too accurate.

Reddit / Mc237269

Reddit / Mc237269

26. Looks like Cinderella's been spending a bit too much time with Pinocchio.

Imgur / dagrass

Imgur / dagrass

27. Toys are a lot more anatomically correct than when I was a kid.

Imgur / Hallucinado

Imgur / Hallucinado

(via Bored Panda)

What are manufacturers thinking putting half of these toys on store shelves? Oh well, at least they're good for a few laughs.

