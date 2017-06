I thought I was a huge fan of horror films, but this funny dog has me beat!

According to her mom, Khaleesi the bulldog gets so into scary movies that she feels the need to warn any potential victims when she senses a threat, especially when it comes to children. While she was recently watching a horror flick, her urge to save the characters was so strong that she just couldn't stop herself from barking at the TV screen.

Watch as Khaleesi freaks out during one particularly creepy scene. I don't blame you at all, girl.

I mean, we've all been around that person in the theater during a scary movie who won't shut up. We feel you, Khaleesi.