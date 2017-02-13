Do you ever overthink a problem, only to later realize that it could have been solved with a very simple solution?
That's what happened to Commando the horse when his owner asked him to hop over a small log. But after surveying the situation, the four-year-old gelding decided to pull out all the stops, nearly bucking off his rider in the process!
Do less, horse. Way less.video-player-present
That was a little too much! I'm sure he'll do better next time. Don't forget to share this hilarious horse with your family and friends who are known to overthink the small stuff.