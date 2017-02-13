Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

When This Horse Came Up To A Little Jump, He Took It In GREAT Stride

FEBRUARY 13, 2017  —  By Hannah Austin
LIFE

Do you ever overthink a problem, only to later realize that it could have been solved with a very simple solution?

That's what happened to Commando the horse when his owner asked him to hop over a small log. But after surveying the situation, the four-year-old gelding decided to pull out all the stops, nearly bucking off his rider in the process!

Do less, horse. Way less.

video-player-present

Read More: This Horse Is Having A BLAST With His Ball...He Doesn't Care What Anyone Thinks

That was a little too much! I'm sure he'll do better next time. Don't forget to share this hilarious horse with your family and friends who are known to overthink the small stuff.

Giphy

Trending Now

15 Dates From Hell That Sound Like They Were Conceived Of By Satan Himself

Trending Now

You've Never Seen Tater Tots Like This Before -- Yum!
Submit Content

Load another article