This Funny Horse Made It Clear That He'd Take Unicorns Over Humans Any Day

Do you remember a moment in your childhood when you found out that something you believed in wasn't actually real?

I don't recall any specific instances, but I do remember the feeling of the crushing realization that while life is full of wonder, it also has a lot of disappointment in store. This horse must be feeling the same way, because he just got hit with an unpleasant yet hilarious dose of reality.

When he found a mythical creature standing before him, he couldn't help but take a closer look. Just watch what happens when he sees what lies beneath...

He looks so betrayed.

Don't give up hope, big guy. Who knows -- maybe there is a place where unicorns actually exist. SHARE with others if his reaction made you laugh!

Giphy