Squeaky toys are usually enjoyed by dogs, but when this horse got a squeaky rubber chicken, he ended up LOVING it!

My dogs drive me crazy with their squeaky toys, but this horse? I could watch him and his rubber chicken all day. I mean, how often do you see such a thing? Most horses are content just standing around in the sunshine and nibbling on some hay. We humans should have provided them with squeaky toys long ago!

With the beautiful Australian countryside behind him and a rubber chicken in his mouth, this horse couldn't be happier.

If you own a horse, it might be time to give them a squeaky toy of their own! And don't forget to share this awesome video with your friends and family.