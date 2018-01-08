When This Cat Wants To Get Around, He Hitches A Ride On His (Huge) BFF

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

While their human counterparts have numerous modes of transportation they can use to go about their day, if a cat or other small animal tried to hop on the bus, it's safe to say that they might catch some pretty strange looks.

When it comes to Louis the cat, however, he relies on his much larger friend, Comet the horse, to get around. This unlikely duo might seem like something straight from a children's book, but these two are real-life buddies. Louis and Comet can often be found nuzzling up on one another on cold days when they're not out riding, and it's honestly the cutest thing ever.

Comet's trainer, Emma Massingale, caught footage of Louis and Comet preparing for a day riding through the countryside. Their journey begins in the stables, as Louis walks along a stone partition to jump onto Comet's back.







From there, they start walking on this scenic path.







Along the way, these BFFs can be seen crossing a bridge, walking through a stream of water, and just enjoying each other's company.