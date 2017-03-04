If you don't think animals feel emotions like we do, just wait until you see this video of a heartfelt horse reunion.

Arthur, William, and Harry grew up together as foals, but in 2008, their owner, Sue, was forced to sell Arthur. At the time, she was running a business and felt that it was the responsible thing to do. Miraculously, she was able to repurchase Arthur four years later. What happened when he reunited with his old pals actually moved me to tears.

Sue thought the horses would remember each other, but she never could have predicted a celebration like this!

What an emotional roller coaster! I'm so glad these friends are together again. Be sure to share this heartwarming video with anyone that you're missing today.