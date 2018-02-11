Police Officers Chase Cars All The Time, But Hot Air Balloons? Not So Much.

On February 6, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies found themselves in what news stations are cleverly calling a "hot pursuit" after concerned residents of a Yucaipa, California, neighborbood began placing multiple 9-1-1 calls.
Two brightly-colored hot air balloons had been flying dangerously low over the neighborhood that day, coming seriously close to hitting several houses and trees. Fortunately, it didn't take long for the responding deputies to get the pilots' attention and ask them to land, which the two did shortly after.