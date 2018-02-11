Ad Blocker Detected

Police Officers Chase Cars All The Time, But Hot Air Balloons? Not So Much.

FEBRUARY 11, 2018  —  By Corinne Sanders
On February 6, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies found themselves in what news stations are cleverly calling a "hot pursuit" after concerned residents of a Yucaipa, California, neighborbood began placing multiple 9-1-1 calls.

Two brightly-colored hot air balloons had been flying dangerously low over the neighborhood that day, coming seriously close to hitting several houses and trees. Fortunately, it didn't take long for the responding deputies to get the pilots' attention and ask them to land, which the two did shortly after.

The pilots had apparently just been taking their privately owned balloons out for a spin. It didn't seem to cross their minds that they could possibly run straight into someone's rooftop.

Well, no harm, no foul, right? Still, I'm sure if they do it again they're going to be in a whole hot mess of trouble.

