9 Hot Chocolate Recipes That Will Have You Feeling Cozy All Winter Long

When I think of winter, I definitely think about drinking hot chocolate.

It's easy to make, and it's a good way to get your sweets in and warm up when the weather gets cold. If you're the kind of person who gets bored with the same old recipes over and over again, never fear! There are actually some really great ways to make your hot chocolate stand out. Here are 9 incredible ways to make this wintry treat.

1. Add some spice to your life with this recipe for Mexican hot chocolate.







2. You might find yourself needing a big batch for a party, so here's how to make hot chocolate in the crock pot.







3. You can go even sweeter by making a white hot chocolate kids (and adults) will die for.







4. Put some more red velvet into your life with this decadent recipe. Spoiler alert: There's actual frosting on the top of that thing.







5. Adults only! Incorporate some RumChata into your holiday celebrations.







6. Italian hot chocolate is thick and delicious. Everyone should try it at least once.







7. If you've always got cookies on your mind, check out snickerdoodle hot chocolate.







8. We can't forget about peppermint! This slow cooker recipe brings two seasonal flavors together.







9. Speaking of mixing flavors, have you ever heard of eggnog hot chocolate? This is definitely going on my nice list.







There are so many options out there to try new things with an old classic. My favorite was #4. Which of these will you be trying out on your family this holiday? Let us know in the comments!