Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

9 Hot Chocolate Recipes That Will Have You Feeling Cozy All Winter Long

DECEMBER 15, 2017  —  By Sarah Jewel  
CULTURE
Sarah Jewel
See more stories..

Sarah Jewel

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

When I think of winter, I definitely think about drinking hot chocolate.

It's easy to make, and it's a good way to get your sweets in and warm up when the weather gets cold. If you're the kind of person who gets bored with the same old recipes over and over again, never fear! There are actually some really great ways to make your hot chocolate stand out. Here are 9 incredible ways to make this wintry treat.

1. Add some spice to your life with this recipe for Mexican hot chocolate.

Add some spice to your life with this recipe for <a href="http://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/mexican-hot-chocolate-recipe1-2013212" target="_blank">Mexican hot chocolate</a>.

Food Network

2. You might find yourself needing a big batch for a party, so here's how to make hot chocolate in the crock pot.

You might find yourself needing a big batch for a party, so here's how to make hot chocolate in the <a href="https://www.nobiggie.net/creamy-crockpot-hot-chocolate/" target="_blank">crock pot.</a>

No Biggie

3. You can go even sweeter by making a white hot chocolate kids (and adults) will die for.

You can go even sweeter by making a <a href="https://www.yellowblissroad.com/white-hot-chocolate/" target="_blank">white hot chocolate</a> kids (and adults) will die for.

Yellow Bliss Road

4. Put some more red velvet into your life with this decadent recipe. Spoiler alert: There's actual frosting on the top of that thing.

Put some more <a href="https://tidymom.net/2015/red-velvet-hot-chocolate/print/" target="_blank">red velvet</a> into your life with this decadent recipe. Spoiler alert: There's actual frosting on the top of that thing.

Tidy Mom

5. Adults only! Incorporate some RumChata into your holiday celebrations.

Adults only! Incorporate some <a href="https://www.theballeronabudget.com/2016/12/21/affordable-alcohol-adult-hot-cocoa/" target="_blank">RumChata</a> into your holiday celebrations.

The Baller on A Budget

6. Italian hot chocolate is thick and delicious. Everyone should try it at least once.

<a href="https://thestayathomechef.com/decadently-thick-italian-hot-chocolate-2/" target="_blank">Italian hot chocolate</a> is thick and delicious. Everyone should try it at least once.

The Stay At Home Chef

7. If you've always got cookies on your mind, check out snickerdoodle hot chocolate.

If you've always got cookies on your mind, check out <a href="https://www.lemontreedwelling.com/2014/11/snickerdoodle-hot-chocolate.html" target="_blank">snickerdoodle hot chocolate</a>.

Lemon Tree Dwelling

8. We can't forget about peppermint! This slow cooker recipe brings two seasonal flavors together.

We can't forget about <a href="http://littlespicejar.com/cozy-peppermint-hot-chocolate-slow-cooker/" target="_blank">peppermint</a>! This slow cooker recipe brings two seasonal flavors together.

Little Spice Jar

9. Speaking of mixing flavors, have you ever heard of eggnog hot chocolate? This is definitely going on my nice list.

Speaking of mixing flavors, have you ever heard of <a href="http://www.inkatrinaskitchen.com/eggnog-hot-chocolate/" target="_blank">eggnog hot chocolate</a>? This is definitely going on my nice list.

In Katrina's Kitchen

There are so many options out there to try new things with an old classic. My favorite was #4. Which of these will you be trying out on your family this holiday? Let us know in the comments!

Trending Now

This Girl's Heartbreaking Story Was Followed By An Inspiring Performance

Trending Now

What This Guy Found Inside A Vending Machine Definitely Isn't Your Typical Snack

Hilarious Girl Came Up With The Ultimate Guilt Trip To Get A Cat...And It Worked

Professional Rafter Tries Out A Mega Raft On Class Four Rapids

These Elephants Went To Some Desperate Measures To Escape Angry Villagers

She Thought She Was Pranking Her Boyfriend. He Came Back At Her With Something Awful

Load another article