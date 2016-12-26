Ad Blocker Detected

Watching A Hot Knife Cut Through Random Objects Is Surprisingly Satisfying

DECEMBER 26, 2016  —  By Hannah Austin
CULTURE

How do you relieve stress at the end of a long day? Sometimes I take a hot bath or drink a cup of soothing peppermint tea. Other times, I tune in to Watch It Melt!

I can't really explain what's so satisfying about watching everyday items melt or get sliced in half with a red-hot knife. Much like the ever-popular blackhead extraction and Dr. Pimple Popper videos, melting object videos are mesmerizing, and I'm not the only one who thinks so. Watch It Melt hit the YouTube scene just three months ago, and the channel has already amassed over 130,000 subscribers and almost 16 million views.

The creator of the channel told Daily Mail that he got the idea to melt objects while watching the face melting scene in "Raiders of the Lost Ark." He also said that he never expected the videos to be so popular or to help people with issues like stress, anxiety, and insomnia.

Sit back, relax, and get ready to watch your stress (literally) melt away!

Read More: Watching These Sheep Being Herded Is Amazingly Hypnotic

Ah, so satisfying! Make sure to share this calming video with your friends and family, especially if they suffer from stress or anxiety.

