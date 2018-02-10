Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

This Is The Unexpected Thing Being Linked To Cancer In Smokers And Drinkers

FEBRUARY 10, 2018  —  By Corinne Sanders
SCIENCE

It's a no-brainer to all of us that smokers have a higher chance of developing cancer. What isn't so obvious, however, is that indulging in seemingly harmless beverages may increase those chances even further.

According to a new study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, drinking hot tea could increase your risk of developing esophageal cancer -- but only if you're a regular smoker or alcohol drinker. It certainly makes sense, considering that it's believed to be caused by chronic irritation of the esophagus from smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, bile reflux, and drinking very hot liquids.

The study followed more than 450,000 adults in China for a little over 9 years. Participants who drank tea every week were asked to describe its temperature as "warm," "hot", "or "burning hot."

The study followed more than 450,000 adults in China for a little over 9 years. Participants who drank tea every week were asked to describe its temperature as "warm," "hot", "or "burning hot."

Flickr / Jellaluna

By itself, hot tea consumption didn't increase chances of esophageal cancer. But "hot" and "burning hot" tea drinkers who also reported smoking one or more cigarettes and drinking 15 grams or more of alcohol per day were at a greater risk for esophageal cancer.

By itself, hot tea consumption didn't increase chances of esophageal cancer. But "hot" and "burning hot" tea drinkers who also reported smoking one or more cigarettes and drinking 15 grams or more of alcohol per day were at a greater risk for esophageal cancer.

Flickr / Roman Pavlyuk

According to Neal Freedman, senior investigator at the National Cancer Institute in Bethesda, Maryland, hot beverages can make the esophagus more vulnerable to alcohol and smoke, which are both known to cause cancer.

According to Neal Freedman, senior investigator at the National Cancer Institute in Bethesda, Maryland, hot beverages can make the esophagus more vulnerable to alcohol and smoke, which are both known to cause cancer.

Flickr / dsasso

"Irritating the lining of the esophagus could lead to increased inflammation and more rapid turnover of the cells," he said. "Alternatively, hot liquids may impair the barrier function of the cells lining the esophagus, leaving the tissue open to greater damage from other carcinogens."

"Irritating the lining of the esophagus could lead to increased inflammation and more rapid turnover of the cells," he <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2018/02/05/health/hot-tea-esophageal-cancer-risk-study/index.html" target="_blank">said</a>. "Alternatively, hot liquids may impair the barrier function of the cells lining the esophagus, leaving the tissue open to greater damage from other carcinogens."

Flickr / Florian Christoph

(via CNN)

So if you love your burning hot tea but don't smoke or drink that much, there's no need to worry. Otherwise, it may be time to adjust your habits.

Trending Now

The Audience Cried When This Singer Told Them What Her Family Was Dealing With

Trending Now

This Is The Weird Way Your Birth Month Could Affect Your Health Down The Road

Load another article