Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Her Daughter Went Into The Hot Tub With Her, Then She Was Rushed To The Hospital

MARCH 2, 2017  —  By Hannah Austin
OMG

Freak accidents are always shocking, but no one expects an emergency to take place in a relaxing hot tub.

Nicola Floyd and her four-year-old daughter Isabella were taking it easy in a hot tub at a hotel in Bulgaria when the unthinkable happened. Unbeknownst to the mom, the hot tub's filter lid, which covers a powerful vacuum, was missing. One second they were enjoying the bubbles, the next her daughter's stomach was sucked into the mechanism, severely damaging her bowels.

While Isabella was in the hot tub, her bathing suit bottom became tangled in the filtration system. According to Floyd, her daughter was sucked downward while yelling, "My tummy, my tummy!"

While Isabella was in the hot tub, her bathing suit bottom became tangled in the filtration system. According to Floyd, her daughter was sucked downward while <a href="http://metro.co.uk/2017/02/28/girl-4-fighting-for-life-after-getting-sucked-into-hot-tub-mechanism-6477970/#ixzz4ZzVVX0aL" target="_blank">yelling</a>, "My tummy, my tummy!"

Facebook / Nicole Floyd

Floyd immediately turned the hot tub off as the girl's grandmother ran for help, but the filter continued to run. Floyd said, "She didn't go underwater. I was holding her...I tried to pull her up and break the vacuum, but it was too strong. I tried to break the vacuum with my fingers."

Isabella was only freed after a lifeguard turned off the power to the electronics. By that time, the machine had sliced her stomach open, leading to severe intestinal damage.

Isabella was only freed after a lifeguard turned off the power to the electronics. By that time, the machine had sliced her stomach open, leading to severe intestinal damage.

Facebook / Nicole Floyd

She was rushed to a nearby hospital and placed under the care of Dr. Rumen Hristov. After removing part of her bowels in two surgeries, doctors were forced to put her in a medically induced coma. As of this writing, she continues to fight for her life.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital and placed under the care of Dr. Rumen Hristov. After removing part of her bowels in two surgeries, doctors were forced to put her in a medically induced coma. As of this writing, she continues to fight for her life.

Facebook / Nicole Floyd

Read More: This Guy Was In The Wrong Place At The Wrong Time -- OMG

Floyd said, "She never cried -- she was just in shock. She is my only child -- it took me three years to get pregnant with her." There is currently no word on whether Floyd will seek legal action against the hotel.

Floyd <a href="http://metro.co.uk/2017/02/28/girl-4-fighting-for-life-after-getting-sucked-into-hot-tub-mechanism-6477970/#ixzz4ZzVVX0aL" target="_blank">said</a>, "She never cried -- she was just in shock. She is my only child -- it took me three years to get pregnant with her." There is currently no word on whether Floyd will seek legal action against the hotel.

Facebook / Nicole Floyd

(via Metro)

Our hearts go out to Isabella and her family. Please share this story to remind parents of the dangers associated with kids and hot tubs.

Trending Now

You Can't Blame This Husky For Anything If He Can't Hear What You're Saying -- LOL

Trending Now

This Mom Did What A Kidnapper Said For Hours, But He Wasn't A Kidnapper At All
Submit Content

Load another article