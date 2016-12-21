This Hotel Was Abandoned For Several Decades...Because Of A Dark Secret

If you ever find yourself traversing the misty jungles of Colombia, you might come across a strange structure near the Tequendama Falls in San Antonio del Tequendama.

The old mansion that calls the surrounding area home looks like something straight out of a horror movie, but we assure you that this eerie building is the real deal.

Although it's now called the Tequendama Falls Museum of Biodiversity and Culture, it used to be known as the Hotel del Salto or the Tequendama Falls Hotel. According to local legends, this hotel was abandoned after rumors of paranormal activity and suffocating geographical forces drove everyone away.

Built in 1923 by architect Carlos Arturo Tapias, the original mansion served as a symbol of Colombia's elite.

For years, the richest of the rich convened here to party with other members of high society.

Not only was the building itself beautiful, but the stunning Tequendama Falls could be viewed through almost any window.

Over time, guests began treating the mansion more like a hotel than a party palace, so the owners decided to run with that idea.

They opened it as a hotel by 1928, but their goal was to begin construction in 1950 to create the most extravagant building Colombia had ever seen, with 18 floors.

But suddenly, nobody wanted to visit the mansion anymore.

For decades, the beautiful building sat abandoned. Mother Nature slowly began to reclaim it as her own.

One of the reasons behind this abandonment was water pollution.

To this day, the nearby Bogota River remains the second most polluted waterway on the planet. The smell is so strong, in fact, that visitors are urged to bring Vick's VapoRub along with them to mask the foul odor.

But there was also something much scarier afoot in these mountains that drove people away.

Supposedly, indigenous Muisca Indians jumped from these cliffs to escape attack from Spanish conquerors. Legend has it that they turned into eagles upon jumping. Several people later jumped to their deaths with this story in mind. It is said that their ghosts still haunt the mansion and surrounding area.

The hotel was completely abandoned by the early 1990s, but was later renovated and reopened in 2013.

Now a museum dedicated to the biodiversity of Colombia, the former hotel showcases many public exhibitions every year.

No matter how beautiful this place may be, there's still no denying that it's burdened by the lingering effects of rank air and human suffering.

Visitors today are urged to be mindful of their surroundings, and to avoid walking down dark passageways at night.

