Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

16 Hotel Fails That'll Make You Want To Just Stay Home Forever

JULY 11, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
LIFE
Sarah Gzemski
See more stories..

Sarah Gzemski

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

For people like me who love traveling, nice hotel rooms are basically the best.

I love hanging out in a space where I'm not responsible for cleaning up, and getting away always helps me reset and unwind. I've been in my fair share of dumpy hotels, too, but for the most part, my experiences have been positive.

If you want to see what can really go wrong, though, the internet is here to help. Travelers have taken to Reddit to post pictures of the strangest things they've ever seen in hotel rooms, and let me tell you, they are hilarious and so, so odd. Here are 16 of the best.

1. Ummm...I think this defeats the purpose.

Ummm...I think this defeats the purpose.

Reddit / cinemabaroque

2. This is so awkward, especially if you're staying in the room with a coworker like the person who shared this image.

This is so awkward, especially if you're staying in the room with a coworker like the person who shared this image.

Reddit / HAZMA7

3. The look is everything, I guess.

The look is everything, I guess.

Reddit / eddygoombah

4. Maybe this isn't so much a fail as an epic win.

Maybe this isn't so much a fail as an epic win.

Reddit / StopPre182

5. "I'm beginning to think our hotel in Cambodia was a little dishonest on their flyer about the amenities."

"I'm beginning to think our hotel in Cambodia was a little dishonest on their flyer about the amenities."

Reddit / puritycontrol

6. This might be the most complicated sink in the entire world.

This might be the most complicated sink in the entire world.

Reddit / MrGrieves123

7. I think a certain Disney princess is on a rampage. Let it go, Elsa!

I think a certain Disney princess is on a rampage. Let it go, Elsa!

Reddit / FallenPandaBear

8. How exactly is one supposed to access this sitting area?

How exactly is one supposed to access this sitting area?

Reddit / HotelIndiaFoxtrot

9. Numbers are super, super hard.

Numbers are super, super hard.

Reddit / c0ffeeman

10. Ah, yes. Behold the holy grail of toilet paper, revered for its softness.

Ah, yes. Behold the holy grail of toilet paper, revered for its softness.

Reddit / ted1618

11. You basically have to be a superhero to reach the toilet paper in this bathroom.

You basically have to be a superhero to reach the toilet paper in this bathroom.

Reddit / Chappssss

12. They spared no expense in this "cinema room."

They spared no expense in this "cinema room."

Reddit / syrupdash

13. Well, at least there's a pool.

Well, at least there's a pool.

Reddit / putsomecolourson

14. Yet another fake-out. WHY?

Yet another fake-out. WHY?

Reddit / Jswags420

15. I know they mean "assistance," but some might think this hotel is full-service in a different way.

I know they mean "assistance," but some might think this hotel is full-service in a different way.

Reddit / acrawf1

16. They liked this painting so much that they hung it twice.

They liked this painting so much that they hung it twice.

Reddit / weissensteinburg

(via BoredPanda)

Wow. Some of these would have me packing up to leave immediately. I think I'd stick around in the Samuel L. Jackson room, though! Share this with the frequent travelers you know and share your weird hotel stories in the comments.

Trending Now

He Was Taking Care Of Their Daughter When He Did Something Sickening To The Girl

Trending Now

What These Two Sound Like Singing Together Is The Opposite Of What You'd Expect

The Audience Cried When This Singer Told Them What Her Family Was Dealing With

New Dad Tries To Be Supportive In The Delivery Room But Totally Loses It Instead

What This Single Mom's Professor Offered To Do For Her Brought Her To Tears

These Tiny Twins Were Seriously Ill, But Their Connection Helped Them Get Better

After Leaving Her Child For Dead In A Car She Expected Strangers To Feel Bad For Her

This Mysterious Creature Washed Ashore And One Photo Made The Internet Shrug

This Is The Weird Way Your Birth Month Could Affect Your Health Down The Road

When Poachers Shot This Elephant And It Lived, They Did More Damage Than They Knew

It Seems Weird That This Cop Is Breaking A Window But Wait 'Til You See Who's Inside

These Elephants Went To Some Desperate Measures To Escape Angry Villagers

Plenty Of People Take Great Travel Photos, But Hers Will Leave You Feeling Inspired

This Boat Captain Did Something Amazing To Rescue A Bear From Drowning

Of All Things To Be Afraid Of, This Cat Goes Nuts Over Something So Funny

Load another article