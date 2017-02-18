Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

This Poor Guy Couldn't Even Sit Because Of The Massive Cyst Plaguing His Butt

FEBRUARY 18, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
OMG

If you're a fan of the famous Dr. Sandra Lee, also known as "Dr. Pimple Popper," you know she's seen and popped some pretty disgusting things in her day.

But last month, the California-based dermatologist filmed herself performing a procedure that could definitely be considered one of the grossest.

When a male patient came to her with a massive cyst on his buttocks, he explained that another doctor biopsied the sac and then left it intact. He was told that it would heal on its own, but that definitely wasn't the case. Get ready to gag when you watch the massive amount of liquid that spills out when Dr. Lee cuts into it.

It just keeps leaking...excuse me while I go throw up.

Read More: They Held A Leaf Up To His Eye...What They Pulled Out Moments Later? Pure Horror

As if that wasn't enough, the poor guy had to come back two weeks later to get it drained again. Be sure to share this video if you're in the mood to gross out all your friends.

Giphy

Trending Now

She Disappeared In The Night 17 Years Ago, But Her Family Still Holds Out Hope

Trending Now

This Is What Happened When I Discovered Digital Art And It Revived The Artist In Me
Submit Content

Load another article