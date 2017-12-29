Instagram's 'Hugging Dog' And Her Dad Lost Everything In Christmas Day Fire

If you frequent Instagram pretty often, you'll probably recognize Louboutina, the adorable golden retriever with a penchant for giving out hugs.
This sweet pup shot to social media stardom when her dad, Cesar, started sharing photos of her embracing strangers on the streets of New York City. Louboutina has since amassed quite the following, even making appearances on a number of TV shows. Life's been pretty good for the cuddly celebrity, but on Christmas Day this year, she and Cesar lost everything in a freak accident.
While Cesar and Louboutina were taking a walk that morning, their neighbor's apartment caught fire and spread to theirs.
While it's amazing that they're both safe, all of their worldly possessions -- including their home -- were destroyed.
Now the two are homeless and living out of a hotel room. Cesar is thankful that they stayed out of harm's way, but he's understandably devastated at the loss.
A GoFundMe page has since been set up for Cesar and Louboutina, raising more than three times the original goal. More on this story below.
Heartbroken as he is, Cesar is also overwhelmed at the generosity and support he's received. Hear what he has to say about his situation below, and click the arrow on the right side of the video to see the aftermath of the fire.
What happened to these two is awful, but I'm so glad they're both okay. If you'd like to make a donation to them, click here.