The World Sucks Sometimes. That's Why We Need More Adorable Videos Like This.

With all of the cruelty and injustice going on in the world right now, it can be hard to remain positive. That's why sometimes, we all need a big dose of cuteness.
Today it's being served by Abigail, Emily, Grace, and McKayla, the 19-month-old identical quadruplets from Alberta, Canada, who love each other so much they can't stop hugging. Once one pair has squeezed each other to satisfaction, the toddlers move on the next sibling, and the precious cycle continues.
Watch as the little girls show their affection for each other with sweet, heart-melting embraces.
(via Daily Mail)
Have you ever seen anything so adorable? I could watch them hug each other all day.