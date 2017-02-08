Ad Blocker Detected

He Insists He's Not Addicted To Plastic Surgery But His Face Tells A Different Story

FEBRUARY 8, 2017  
Sarah Gzemski
We all have parts of our bodies that we'd like to change.

For some, that means eating right and exercising more. Others might consider plastic surgery. Rodrigo Alves, however, has made plastic surgery part of his everyday life on his quest for the perfect body. He calls himself the "Human Ken Doll." His extreme appearance concerns some people who say that his plastic surgery is an addiction, a claim he completely rejects.

Watch this video to see what Alves has to say about his plastic surgeries.

Yikes! It seems like he's in total denial. What do you think? Share this video to get the conversation started.

