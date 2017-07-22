Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

If You Ever Feel Bad About Yourself, Just Remember What This Guy Does For A Hobby

JULY 22, 2017  —  By Sarah Jewel  
OMG
Sarah Jewel
See more stories..

Sarah Jewel

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

One of the great things about humanity is the depth and breadth of human experience.

People are interested in so many different things, and that's amazing! I, personally, have never really understood the need to put down someone else's hobbies or interests just because they're not what I would do. I'm pretty nerdy, so I see a lot of comments out there that make me roll my eyes. Just let people like things!

After a recent appearance on "America's Got Talent," however, I may have to revise my stance. Almost nothing is worthy of ridicule, but belly-flopping on a bunch of tacks might just be the exception.

Um, does it have to be useful to be a talent?

video-player-present

Youtube / America's Got Talent

Wow. I don't even know what to say. Different strokes for different folks, I guess!

Trending Now

He Found A Camera From Around 1929 And Made An Eerily Beautiful Discovery

Trending Now

She Couldn't Find A Babysitter During Class, So The Professor Made A Sweet Offer

Load another article