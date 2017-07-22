If You Ever Feel Bad About Yourself, Just Remember What This Guy Does For A Hobby

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

One of the great things about humanity is the depth and breadth of human experience.

People are interested in so many different things, and that's amazing! I, personally, have never really understood the need to put down someone else's hobbies or interests just because they're not what I would do. I'm pretty nerdy, so I see a lot of comments out there that make me roll my eyes. Just let people like things!

After a recent appearance on "America's Got Talent," however, I may have to revise my stance. Almost nothing is worthy of ridicule, but belly-flopping on a bunch of tacks might just be the exception.

Um, does it have to be useful to be a talent?

Wow. I don't even know what to say. Different strokes for different folks, I guess!