This Amazing Video Is Full Of Whales Breaching But One Clip Has Everybody Going Nuts

My #1 bucket list item is to go whale watching.
I love the ocean, and I think whales are some of the most majestic creatures in the world. I think it would be so incredible to see them living freely in their natural habitat. For now, though, I can enjoy the amazing videos whale watchers take while they're out on the water.
Craig Capehart recently caught some amazing footage of humpback whales out doing their thing in the ocean, and it's pretty incredible. Humpback whales are some of the largest, with the ones he captured on camera weighing in at around 40 tons. But being that enormous didn't stop one from doing something amazing.