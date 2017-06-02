Ad Blocker Detected

This Hilarious Panda Is All Of Us Sneaking To The Fridge When We Were Grounded

JUNE 2, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE
Matthew Derrick
Have you ever been caught doing something you’re not supposed to?

When I was little, my parents would always catch me sneaking juice boxes from the fridge. No matter how sneaky I thought I was, I apparently studied at Bull in a China Shop Academy and would inevitably get caught. Perhaps I could stand to learn a thing or two from this sly panda.

A surveillance camera caught the escape artist slipping out of the enclosure while it thought the humans weren't looking. Its talents really are enviable (and adorable).

That's what I call a great escape.

(via Daily Mail)

