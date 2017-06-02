This Hilarious Panda Is All Of Us Sneaking To The Fridge When We Were Grounded

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Have you ever been caught doing something you’re not supposed to?

When I was little, my parents would always catch me sneaking juice boxes from the fridge. No matter how sneaky I thought I was, I apparently studied at Bull in a China Shop Academy and would inevitably get caught. Perhaps I could stand to learn a thing or two from this sly panda.

A surveillance camera caught the escape artist slipping out of the enclosure while it thought the humans weren't looking. Its talents really are enviable (and adorable).

That's what I call a great escape.

