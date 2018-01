Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

Hunters are usually out in the woods in the dead of winter to take a life, not save one.

Still, responsible hunters have a respect for nature that is to be admired. They take lives to feed families, and they follow strict rules to do the least harm possible.

That's why it makes sense that when a Pennsylvania man named Michael Konopka and his son Christian were out hunting and saw a deer in distress, they decided to do something to help.

The deer was frozen to the river, and Konopka put his body on the line to carry the animal to safety.

Looks like this deer will live to see another day thanks to these caring guys. Here's hoping they don't run into each other under different circumstances someday.