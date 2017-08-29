Ad Blocker Detected

First Responders Are Doing Great Work In Texas. This Might Be Their Best Rescue Yet.

AUGUST 29, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
Over the past weekend, Hurricane Harvey hit Texas hard, causing catastrophic flooding in the in southeastern parts of the state.

First responders have been and are doing everything they can to save those affected by the tropical storm, including moving the most helpless out of harm's way. On August 24 and 25, flight crews worked for 18 hours, including through the night, to transport 10 newborns in neonatal intensive care from Driscoll Children's Hospital in Corpus Christi to Cook Children's in Fort Worth.

Officials say all of the babies are critically ill, which makes them especially vulnerable to Hurricane Harvey's devastation. Thanks to the heroes below, however, all of the infants were evacuated to safety on four different planes.

Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the storm. If you're looking for a way to help them, here's a list of organizations you can check out.

