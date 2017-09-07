Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

When They Needed A Bit Of Light In Their Darkest Time, Her Voice Soothed Them

SEPTEMBER 7, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

When Hurricane Harvey made landfall, the flooding it caused forced thousands of southeast Texas residents to evacuate their homes.

Many ended up in convention centers, churches, and wherever else would take them in during their time of need. To say this has been difficult for those affected is a huge understatement, which is why on August 29 at the Lone Star Expo Center in Conroe, Victoria White, Marquist Taylor, and other gospel singers decided to lift people's spirits with the sounds of their beautiful voices.

Listen to their powerfully uplifting performance below.

(via Daily Mail)

What an amazing way to unite people in their darkest hours. For a list of ways you can help the victims of Hurricane Harvey, click here.

Trending Now

When This Bird Snuck A Donut Without Mom Knowing, She Got A Piece Of Mom's Mind

Trending Now

After Her Son's Death, This Mom Found Comfort From The New Owner Of His Phone Number

Load another article