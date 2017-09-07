When They Needed A Bit Of Light In Their Darkest Time, Her Voice Soothed Them

When Hurricane Harvey made landfall, the flooding it caused forced thousands of southeast Texas residents to evacuate their homes.

Many ended up in convention centers, churches, and wherever else would take them in during their time of need. To say this has been difficult for those affected is a huge understatement, which is why on August 29 at the Lone Star Expo Center in Conroe, Victoria White, Marquist Taylor, and other gospel singers decided to lift people's spirits with the sounds of their beautiful voices.

Listen to their powerfully uplifting performance below.

(via Daily Mail)

What an amazing way to unite people in their darkest hours. For a list of ways you can help the victims of Hurricane Harvey, click here.