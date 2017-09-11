Heartbreaking Footage Shows The Devastation Of Hurricane Irma's Path

Since Hurricane Irma made landfall in Florida, millions have been affected by losing power to their homes, with many getting caught in major flooding and thousands waiting it out in shelters across the state.

The tropical storm has killed at least seven people in the U.S. so far. Unfortunately, 37 were killed in the Caribbean as well. Irma hit the British Virgin Islands especially hard, where a state of emergency has been called in the wake of massive devastation. Its largest and most populated island, Tortola, has sustained widespread damage, and the aftermath is harrowing.

The drone footage below shows just how badly the island was hit by the Category 5 storm.

If you're looking for ways to help victims of Hurricane Irma, you can donate to any of the relief campaigns listed on GoFundMe's dedicated page. Our hearts go out to everyone affected, and we sincerely hope everyone is able to reach safety.