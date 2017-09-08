Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

When This Sick Little Girl Was Stuck In Flood Waters, She Used Siri To Get Help

SEPTEMBER 8, 2017  —  By Sarah Jewel  
LIFE
Sarah Jewel
See more stories..

Sarah Jewel

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

One of the most terrifying things about devastating hurricanes like Harvey is that sick people often can't reach help.

For a few days during the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, even calls to 9-1-1 weren't going through. They were overwhelmed with so many requests that they asked only those in dire emergencies to call. Unfortunately, one girl with sickle cell anemia was still unable to get through, and as the clock ticked by and the flood waters rose, she became sicker and sicker.

That's when she got a brilliant idea, and it may have saved her life.

Tyler Frank is just 14 years old, and during the hurricane she suffered a sickle cell crisis, which caused her body to seize. She had a hard time getting oxygen, and getting through to 9-1-1 was impossible.

Tyler Frank is just 14 years old, and during the hurricane she suffered a sickle cell crisis, which caused her body to seize. She had a hard time getting oxygen, and getting through to 9-1-1 was impossible.

Screenshot via CNN

The water in her family's home was up to her chest, and they had to evacuate to their roof. Tyler had just a towel to protect her, but it got wet.

The water in her family's home was up to her chest, and they had to evacuate to their roof. Tyler had just a towel to protect her, but it got wet.

Screenshot via CNN

That's when she began thinking of alternate ways to get help. She asked Siri to connect her to the Coast Guard, and it actually worked.

That's when she began thinking of alternate ways to get help. She asked Siri to connect her to the Coast Guard, and it actually worked.

Screenshot via CNN

The first helicopter that came by was only taking the elderly, so despite Tyler's 103-degree fever, they still had to wait. Undeterred, she called the Coast Guard again and was ultimately rescued.

The first helicopter that came by was only taking the elderly, so despite Tyler's 103-degree fever, they still had to wait. Undeterred, she called the Coast Guard again and was ultimately rescued.

Screenshot via CNN

After two days in the rain with pain that's been described by the National Institutes of Health as "worse than childbirth," she was on her way to the hospital.

After two days in the rain with pain that's been described by the National Institutes of Health as "worse than childbirth," she was on her way to the hospital.

Screenshot via CNN

Taylor was taken care of by her doctors and is doing much better now. Her family's struggle, however, is far from over. They've lost almost everything, but they're so grateful Tyler is still alive.

Taylor was taken care of by her doctors and is doing much better now. Her family's struggle, however, is far from over. They've lost almost everything, but they're so grateful Tyler is still alive.

Screenshot via CNN

(via CNN)

This brave girl did everything she could to survive. She's an inspiration. Tyler's family has set up a GoFundMe to start to rebuild their lives. Consider donating if you're able!

Trending Now

This Sounds Crazy, But You Have Pigeons To Thank For The Screens You Use Every Day

Trending Now

It Appears That This Guy's In The Pool With His Dogs, But Take A Closer Look

Load another article