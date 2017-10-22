This Is How Every Bride Wants Her Groom To React On Their Big Day

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

For many couples, their wedding day is one of the most special days of their lives.

Getting to show their friends and family the love they have for one another and to make that commitment can bring up so many emotions. One of my favorite things in the world is to see pictures of each spouse as they approach each other. The raw emotion and joy on their faces is something beautiful to behold.

For one man having his wedding near St. Louis, the reaction to seeing his bride left him literally doubled over.

Get out your tissues and watch as he falls to his knees upon seeing his soon-to-be wife. There's not a dry eye in that place!

This is beautiful. We all need a little more happiness and love in our lives. All our best to the happy couple!