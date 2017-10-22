This Is How Every Bride Wants Her Groom To React On Their Big Day

For many couples, their wedding day is one of the most special days of their lives.
Getting to show their friends and family the love they have for one another and to make that commitment can bring up so many emotions. One of my favorite things in the world is to see pictures of each spouse as they approach each other. The raw emotion and joy on their faces is something beautiful to behold.
For one man having his wedding near St. Louis, the reaction to seeing his bride left him literally doubled over.