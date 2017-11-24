Ad Blocker Detected

Wife Tells Husband That Their Hotel Is Known For Models And His Reaction Is Priceless

NOVEMBER 24, 2017  —  By Sarah Jewel  
LIFE
People who post pictures to Instagram are often showcasing a glamorous life.

This is especially the case for models, who are always looking for the perfect backdrop to show off their skills in front of the camera. What more beautiful place in the world than Brazil, right? There are parts of Brazil along the coast that are quite tropical, and it turns out that one resort has served as the background to a ton of models' photos.

One woman recognized this fact when she was staying there on her honeymoon, but she never could have expected her husband's hilarious reaction.

Ponta dos Ganchos is a Brazilian resort where tons of Instagram models flock to have their pictures taken.

Imgur / gilbertjasono

Imgur user gilbertjasono's wife told him about their hotspot destination on their honeymoon, so he decided to have a little bit of fun.

Imgur / gilbertjasono

Gilbert spent the vacation painstakingly recreating these photos with himself as the model.

Imgur / gilbertjasono

He says he "knew what he had to do." What do you think? Who wore it better?

Imgur / gilbertjasono

The reenactments are pretty spot on, and the details are everything.

Imgur / gilbertjasono

We can only assume that Gilbert's wife knew what she was getting into when she married him.

Imgur / gilbertjasono

(via BoredPanda)

My favorite is the hot tub picture. Do you think this was a good way to spend their honeymoon, or is it totally ridiculous?

