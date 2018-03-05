Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

This Is The One Thing That's Stressing Moms Out More Than Their Kids

MARCH 5, 2018
LIFE

Ask any parent and they'll tell you that their little bundles of joy really take a toll in the stress department.

After all, they're expensive, they're noisy, and for whatever reason, they're sticky all the time. I don't think I want to know why. Between the shrieking at 3 a.m. and the seemingly endless trips to soccer practice, it's easy to see how any mom or dad would start to crumble under the pressure.

But one survey just found out what stresses mothers out more than their spawn. Drumroll please: Their husbands.

In a survey of 7,000 moms conducted by Today, the average mom rates her stress levels at a solid 8.5 out of 10.

In a survey of 7,000 moms conducted by Today, the average mom rates her stress levels at a solid 8.5 out of 10.

Flickr

They're onto something. Make the tiny freeloaders do it for you.

And among all of the participants, 46 percent of them found that their husbands actually caused them more stress than their kids, to the shock of no one ever.

And among all of the participants, 46 percent of them found that their husbands actually caused them more stress than their kids, to the shock of no one ever.

Flickr

On top of the run-of-the-mill stress of parenting, 75 percent of moms surveyed also said that they did the vast majority of household chores. Nothing like a pile of dishes sitting in the sink for three days to drive a wedge between Mom and Dad.

On top of the run-of-the-mill stress of parenting, 75 percent of moms surveyed also said that they did the vast majority of household chores. Nothing like a pile of dishes sitting in the sink for three days to drive a wedge between Mom and Dad.

Flickr

According to the University of Padova, those little stressors, like feeling as though you're left out on a limb by your partner on laundry day, can really take their toll on a marriage over time.

According to the University of Padova, those little stressors, like feeling as though you're left out on a limb by your partner on laundry day, can really take their toll on a marriage over time.

Flickr

Another interesting and not at all shocking find by the same University is that husbands who lose their wives mentally deteriorate more rapidly than wives who lose their husbands because when we die, there's no one left to do the husbands' emotional labor anymore.

Another interesting and not at all shocking find by the same University is that husbands who lose their wives mentally deteriorate more rapidly than wives who lose their husbands because when we die, there's no one left to do the husbands' emotional labor anymore.

Flickr

And there you have it, folks. Further proof that having a husband and kids is really just having kids. Relax. I'm only joking.

Maybe.

Trending Now

This Courier Was Confused When He Felt A Package Move. Then He Saw What Was Inside.

Trending Now

Artist Creates Adorable Drawings Imagining What Things Would Say If They Could Talk

Load another article