She Started Making Charts To Fix Her Temper And Her Husband Helped In The Cutest Way

It's hard to admit your behavior is a problem, and even harder to take the necessary steps to improve it. That's why support, especially from the person you love most, can make all the difference when it comes to successful change.

Twitter user @c___i___y___o recently began taking steps to work on her short-tempered nature, and her husband's willingness to help out made it easy for her to follow through. She started making stamp charts and asked her hubby to reward her with cute heart stamps on the days she didn't lose her temper. He was more than happy to oblige, and even went above and beyond to make her feel loved, appreciated, and understood.

On her charts, the woman found sweet, heartfelt messages written at the end of each week to keep her motivated. She was so touched by her husband's thoughtfulness that she decided to share his messages with the world, which quickly went viral in Japan.







"It was a lot of fun just relaxing and spending winter break together. Let’s make this year great too. Let’s go lots of fun places, eat lots of good food, and laugh a lot."







"I had to go back to work after break, but thanks to your help, it was easy. Every time I eat one of the delicious bento lunches you make me, I feel like I’m not alone, and I’m so thankful to have you. Going to the gym on Sundays, and going to Ginza too, we had a full week. Looking forward to next week."







"You look so cute with your haircut. It looks great on you. My beautiful wife makes me feel so lucky."







"We went to the gym a lot this week, we did well. I’m going to do my best, so let’s work hard together. Thanks for showing [unnamed] around Tokyo over the weekend. It reminded me of when we went to Shirokane together, and was a fun time. So looking forward to our nice house being built!"

"I’m sorry for being so useless on Sunday and making you feel bad. I love you. You are my pillar, my axle, the foundation of everything I do and think. From here on, I want to do everything I can to make you happy, by paying attention to the small things as we continue our life together."







(via Bored Panda)

What an absolute sweetheart. It must mean so much for this woman to have such an incredibly kind and supportive husband. With his help, she's sure to succeed!