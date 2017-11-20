Ad Blocker Detected

Hilarious Husbands Reveal What They Went Through When Their Wives Were Pregnant

NOVEMBER 20, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

Having never been a parent myself, I couldn't describe firsthand the roller coaster of emotions, cravings, and odd behaviors that come with creating a tiny human.

But, as partners of moms-to-be will tell you, those long nine months of pregnancy, while a beautiful thing to witness, are some of the hardest of their lives. Whether they're constantly running to the store for snacks or on the receiving end of some serious hormonal rage, dads deserve credit for everything they go through to keep their wives happy before they give birth.

These 20 husbands can proudly say they survived their wives' pregnancies.

1. "Pregnant women can be vicious. This is my wife trolling me at breakfast."

Imgur

2. When in doubt, apologize, apologize, apologize.

Twitter / ms_mojoe

3. Or just stop having any scent whatsoever.

Twitter / ChrisnotBritton

4. Always be prepared.

Twitter / theeasternbloc

5. Best. Husband. Ever.

Twitter / __moniiloveee

6. "My pregnant wife sent this to me at 2:12 a.m. this morning. I'm going to guess that my snoring was quite bad last night."

Reddit / batgaz

7. "'Let's watch football and eat nachos together all day!'......not."

8. Like I said, a roller coaster of emotions.

Twitter / dearpreggywife

9. Even better -- it could be both.

Twitter / phero1190

10. Somebody get this woman some tacos, for God's sake!

Twitter / GrantVoges

11. When you're pregnant, everywhere is a good place for a nap.

12. He's a goner.

Imgur / Diltron

13. Pickles and pregnancy go hand in hand.

Twitter / KansazJay

14. NEVER come between a pregnant woman and her candles.

Twitter / corymoyta

15. And rub her feet while you're at it!

Imgur / Siiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii

16. Why would you ever try that in the first place?

Twitter / TheLensLife

17. "The grocery list my pregnant wife sent me to the store with." I think she likes cereal.

Reddit / gtrpup2

18. It's okay to cry, Dad.

Twitter / FrothyDad

19. Get fast food without your wife and prepare for a divorce.

20. "My pregnant wife couldn't quite reach the table. She improvised."

Reddit

(via BoredPanda)

Ah, the miracle of new life (and what it does to your wife). Dads, what are your funniest pregnancy stories? Be sure to share them with us below.

