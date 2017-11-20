Hilarious Husbands Reveal What They Went Through When Their Wives Were Pregnant

Having never been a parent myself, I couldn't describe firsthand the roller coaster of emotions, cravings, and odd behaviors that come with creating a tiny human.

But, as partners of moms-to-be will tell you, those long nine months of pregnancy, while a beautiful thing to witness, are some of the hardest of their lives. Whether they're constantly running to the store for snacks or on the receiving end of some serious hormonal rage, dads deserve credit for everything they go through to keep their wives happy before they give birth.

These 20 husbands can proudly say they survived their wives' pregnancies.

1. "Pregnant women can be vicious. This is my wife trolling me at breakfast."







2. When in doubt, apologize, apologize, apologize.







3. Or just stop having any scent whatsoever.







4. Always be prepared.







5. Best. Husband. Ever.







6. "My pregnant wife sent this to me at 2:12 a.m. this morning. I'm going to guess that my snoring was quite bad last night."







7. "'Let's watch football and eat nachos together all day!'......not."

8. Like I said, a roller coaster of emotions.







9. Even better -- it could be both.







10. Somebody get this woman some tacos, for God's sake!







11. When you're pregnant, everywhere is a good place for a nap.

12. He's a goner.







13. Pickles and pregnancy go hand in hand.







14. NEVER come between a pregnant woman and her candles.







15. And rub her feet while you're at it!







16. Why would you ever try that in the first place?







17. "The grocery list my pregnant wife sent me to the store with." I think she likes cereal.







18. It's okay to cry, Dad.







19. Get fast food without your wife and prepare for a divorce.

20. "My pregnant wife couldn't quite reach the table. She improvised."







Ah, the miracle of new life (and what it does to your wife). Dads, what are your funniest pregnancy stories? Be sure to share them with us below.